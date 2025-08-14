× Expand Randy Blevins Sud de France Wine Tasting at Bourbons Bistro

Bourbons Bistro presents Sud de France Wine Tasting

Sip, Savor, and Stroll Through Southern France

Join us at Bourbons Bistro for a relaxed evening inspired by the sun-soaked vineyards of Southern France. Hosted in partnership with John Johnson from The Wine Rack, this casual wine experience brings the charm of a French cocktail party right to our door.

Enjoy two appetizer stations and four beautifully selected wines from the Sud de France region—all for just $50 per person (plus tax and gratuity). John will kick things off with a brief introduction to the wines, then mingle throughout the evening to answer questions and share insights as you sip and explore at your own pace.

The event begins at 6:00pm—come ready to discover new favorites and toast to summer with friends.

Reserve your spot now at BourbonsBistro.com—space is limited!

Once on our Open Table page, go to Experiences to reserve your spot.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/2025/8/14/sud-de-france