Bourbons Bistro Smoke Wagon Bourbon Dinner

Bourbons Bistro Smoke Wagon Bourbon Dinner featuring special guest speaker, Aaron Chepenik owner of Smoke Wagon Bourbon. You'll enjoy a 4-course meal with 4 bourbon tastings plus a special surprise pour at the end of the dinner. Smoke Wagon is actually old west slang for the 1873 Colt single action army revolver or "the gun that won the west".

The logo, stamped in wax, consists of two crossed Smoke Wagons over the state of Nevada. Below it is the motto, bibamus moriendum est. The literal translation is "drink, for we must die" but the meaning is more along the lines of, drink and enjoy today (responsibly, of course) because we won't be around forever.

Reception begins at 6:30 pm followed by dinner at 7:00 pm. $100/person, plus tax and gratuity, and seating is limited. Call 502-894-8838 or email welovebourbon@bourbonsbistro.com for reservations.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-1/smoke-wagon-dinner-bourbons-bistro