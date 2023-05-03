Bourbons Bistro Smokes & Spirits Deerby Soiree

× Expand Bourbons Bistro Bourbons Bistro Smokes & Spirits Derby Soiree

Join us at Bourbons Bistro for an evening of sips and smokes as our own Bluegrass Bourbon Baron Jason Brauner welcomes two very special guests — bourbon expert and founder of the BourbonBlog.com Tom Fischer and Cohiba Cigars blender and ambassador Sean Williams.

You’ll enjoy two special Cohiba cigars along with three tastings of Buzzard’s Roost Sippin Whiskeys plus light appetizers on the Bourbons Bistro patio.

We are thrilled to be the very first venue to taste Cohiba’s first full-time new collection since 2020 with Cohiba Riviera, a six-region blend that features the very best of Central American tobacco. This collection, released on May 1st, marks the first time a Mexican San Andrés wrapper has been used in a Cohiba blend and is the first box-pressed offering from the brand.

You’ll also enjoy the Cohiba Connecticut, released in 2019, and first Cohiba to be wrapped in Connecticut Shade. Cohiba Connecticut is handcrafted by artisans at General Cigar Dominicana and is a full-time addition to the Cohiba portfolio.

Paired with these premium cigars will be three expressions of Buzzard’s Roost Sippin Whiskeys selected by Master Blender and Bourbons Bistro’s founder Jason Bauner.

At $45 per person plus tax and gratuity, It’s the perfect start to your Derby Weekend. Reservations are required by calling 502.894.8838 or emailing welovebourbon@bourbonsbistro.com. Hurry, space is limited on the patio!