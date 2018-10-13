Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest

The 2018 Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest date has been set for Saturday, October 13th at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The fourth installment of the festival will include more of the same amenities that have been a hit in the past; hand selected bourbon from every region in Kentucky, regional craft beer, local food trucks, and arts & craft vendors. Fans can look forward to a few new features at the 2018 festival that will be announced in the coming months!

For more information call (270) 883-0368 or visit bgbrewfest.com