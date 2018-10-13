Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest

Google Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest

The 2018 Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest date has been set for Saturday, October 13th at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The fourth installment of the festival will include more of the same amenities that have been a hit in the past; hand selected bourbon from every region in Kentucky, regional craft beer, local food trucks, and arts & craft vendors. Fans can look forward to a few new features at the 2018 festival that will be announced in the coming months!

For more information call (270) 883-0368  or visit bgbrewfest.com

Info
Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Google Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest - 2018-10-13 00:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Submit Yours