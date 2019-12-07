Bowling Green Christmas Parade

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bowling Green Christmas Parade

Join the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees for a Christmas Parade. A Bowling Green tradition, share the Christmas spirit with family, friends, marching bands and of course Santa Claus! Parade route begins at Main & College Streets and ends at 6th Avenue & State Street. For more information, visit the website link above for the Bowling Green KY Jaycees Christmas Parade page on Facebook.

For more information call (270) 782-0800  or visit visitbgky.com/event/bg-wc-jaycees-christmas-parade/2960/

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
