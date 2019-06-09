Bowling Green Hot Rods Fathers Day at the Park

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

2018 MIDWEST LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! Watch a Professional Minor League Baseball game while visiting BG! The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring affordable family entertainment to the state-of-the-art downtown ballpark. Affiliated with the Tampa Rays, they play around 70 home games each season, each one fueled for fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $8 and children 2 and under are FREE for every game! Don't miss this combination of future Major League stars and affordable hometown entertainment.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com

Info

Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
270-782-0800
