Bowling Green Hot Rods Harry Potter Night & Golden Snitch
Bowling Green Ballpark 300 8th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
BG Hot Rods Baseball
2018 MIDWEST LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! Watch a Professional Minor League Baseball game while visiting BG! The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring affordable family entertainment to the state-of-the-art downtown ballpark. Affiliated with the Tampa Rays, they play around 70 home games each season, each one fueled for fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $8 and children 2 and under are FREE for every game! Don't miss Harry Potter Night & Golden Snitch on July 13th!
For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com