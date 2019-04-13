× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau BG Hot Rods

Bowling Green Hot Rods Star Wars Night

2018 MIDWEST LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! Watch a Professional Minor League Baseball game while visiting BG! The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring affordable family entertainment to the state-of-the-art downtown ballpark. Affiliated with the Tampa Rays, they play around 70 home games each season, each one fueled for fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $8 and children 2 and under are FREE for every game! Don't miss this combination of future Major League stars and affordable hometown entertainment. Come out to Star Wars Night on April 13th

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com