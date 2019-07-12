Bowling Green Hot Rods Unicorn Night

× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau BG Hot Rods Baseball

2018 MIDWEST LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! Watch a Professional Minor League Baseball game while visiting BG! The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring affordable family entertainment to the state-of-the-art downtown ballpark. Affiliated with the Tampa Rays, they play around 70 home games each season, each one fueled for fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $8 and children 2 and under are FREE for every game! Don't miss Unicorn Night on July 12th!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com