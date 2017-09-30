Bowling Green International Festival

The Festival is a celebration of cultural diversity featuring three stages of music, dance and demonstrations. Various booths dot the park offering authentic foreign foods, cultural displays, free activities and an international bazaar. Children’s edu-tainment activities abound, including piñata bursts every hour and a free “make and take” craft area.

Performing artists this year include dancers from Japan, Belize, Africa, Burma, Mexico, India and Bhutan. Several new bands will perform this year and a few who haven’t been there for some time. They include:

▪Tuatha Dea dubbed “The Eclectic Partridge Family in Kilts and Corsets” which plays a blend of Celtic, tribal, Gypsy rock with an Appalachian steampunk edge.

▪Roots of A Rebellion, a Reggae group playing heavy Reggae-Rock-Dub music for the soul, known for their dynamic live shows showing their progressive sound and energy.

▪Armin Hasanagic & Sasha Strunjas present a mix of traditional Bosnian sevdah songs as well as gypsy and folk music from the Balkin region. Instruments include guitar, prim, veillette and gryphone.

▪Pati Kele Drum Ensemble, performing music and dance from West Africa, the group plays djembe/dundun along with flutes, xylophones, and additional percussion. Songs are in West African languages with intricate drum breaks, masked dance and audience participation elements that invite everyone to join the village drum and dance party!

▪Stirfry Musette, a flavorful stirfry of music that spans Jazz, Americana, Eastern European, Latin and Folk.

▪Barrenhart, local group featuring Celtic bluegrass by David Foster (Guitar) Greg Cutcliff (Bagpipes, Bass) Hazel Johnson (Mandolin).

▪San Rafael Band playing Latin Jazz Fusion with a Salsa flare.

For more information visit bginternationalfest.com