Bowling Green International Festival

to Google Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bowling Green International Festival

The 29th annual Bowling Green International Festival will take place Saturday, September 29 in Circus Square Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The Festival is a celebration of cultural diversity featuring three stages of music, dance and demonstrations. Various booths dot the park offering authentic foreign foods, cultural displays, free activities and an international bazaar. Children’s edu-tainment activities abound, including piñata bursts every hour and a free “make and take” craft area. Booth registrations are still coming in but so far include: 29 Cultural Displays/Activities, 35 authentic foreign food booths and 8 American food booths, 20 merchandise booths and 13 special interest booths which largely represent our sponsors.

This year the Festival introduces a photo scavenger hunt with a $200 1st Place prize. Participants post photos on their social media of foreign culture items they find at booths and performances.

For more information visit bginternationalfest.com

Info
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Bowling Green International Festival - 2018-09-29 09:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Submit Yours