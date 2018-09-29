Bowling Green International Festival

The 29th annual Bowling Green International Festival will take place Saturday, September 29 in Circus Square Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Festival is a celebration of cultural diversity featuring three stages of music, dance and demonstrations. Various booths dot the park offering authentic foreign foods, cultural displays, free activities and an international bazaar. Children’s edu-tainment activities abound, including piñata bursts every hour and a free “make and take” craft area. Booth registrations are still coming in but so far include: 29 Cultural Displays/Activities, 35 authentic foreign food booths and 8 American food booths, 20 merchandise booths and 13 special interest booths which largely represent our sponsors.

This year the Festival introduces a photo scavenger hunt with a $200 1st Place prize. Participants post photos on their social media of foreign culture items they find at booths and performances.

For more information visit bginternationalfest.com