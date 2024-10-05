Bowman Fest is back for 2024 at the historic Bowman Field Airport. The two-day festival will feature vintage aircraft from the 1920s through the 1960s, the IPA 5k on the Runway, and a kids craft corner for the little ones. Rides will be available in various planes and helicopters for an additional purchase.

GATES: 10am-5pm

​FREE ADMISSION for ALL VETERANS &​FIRST RESPONDERS

ADMISSION PRICES:

​$20 per person

$50 Family four (4) pack

$15 Seniors

$15 Ages 15-5yrs

Under 5yrs - FREE

PARKING IS FREE

For more information visit bowmanaviationfest.com