Bowman Fest
to
Bowman Field (inside the historic Art-Deco terminal building) 2815 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Bowman Fest is back for 2024 at the historic Bowman Field Airport. The two-day festival will feature vintage aircraft from the 1920s through the 1960s, the IPA 5k on the Runway, and a kids craft corner for the little ones. Rides will be available in various planes and helicopters for an additional purchase.
GATES: 10am-5pm
FREE ADMISSION for ALL VETERANS &FIRST RESPONDERS
ADMISSION PRICES:
$20 per person
$50 Family four (4) pack
$15 Seniors
$15 Ages 15-5yrs
Under 5yrs - FREE
PARKING IS FREE
For more information visit bowmanaviationfest.com