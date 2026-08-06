× Expand Boy Band Project Untitled design - 1 Boy Band Project @ The BCPAC

The Boy Band Project, transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. Re-imagining the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers and more, this musical thrill-fest features a group of boys direct from Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com