Boyle County Farmer's Market

Join us every Saturday at the Boyle County Farmers Market for a vibrant community gathering filled with fresh, local flavors and handcrafted treasures. Shop from a variety of vendors offering farm-fresh produce, locally sourced meats, baked goods, desserts, artisan gifts, fresh flowers, and more.

Enjoy live music on the stage as you stroll through the market, meet local farmers and artisans, and find the perfect items to take home. In case of rain, the market will move to the Boyle County Extension Office.

Stay updated on vendors, special events, and weekly offerings by following the Boyle County Farmers Market on Facebook.

For more information call 8596186433 or visit historicdanvilleky.com