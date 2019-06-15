Boyle County Farmers Market

Now welcoming the Boyle County Farmer’s Market to historic Constitution Square! Come out every Saturday from 9am-1pm, April through October and shop local homegrown food including; fresh produce, meats, jams, baked goods, sand more. Pick up a beautiful bouquet of local flowers, stock up on locally made soaps, or add to your collection of local pottery and other gifts!

For more information call (859) 236-2361 visit downtowndanville.com