Boys Sweet Sixteen Tournament

The Tournament takes place over five days at Rupp Arena. The unique nature of the tournament and NBA-style pre-game and post-game celebrations at the finals draw fans throughout the state. Come cheer on your high school!

Times: Wednesday 12 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday 12 and 6:30 p.m.; Friday 12 and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, TBA.

For more information visit khsaa.org