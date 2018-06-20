Bracelet Embroidery at Blue Stallion Brewery

Blue Stallion Brewery 610 West Third, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

What is embroidery, & why does it involve floss? With a couple of hours of practice & some needle & thread, you can learn this versatile craft and put it to use as a simple and inexpensive way to embellish everyday objects from table-runners & tea towels to clothes & accessories. Join textile artist Felice Salmon to learn how to combine simple stitching and vibrant colors to create just about any design.

In this class, you will walk through preparing materials, basic stitches, & finishing techniques as we embroider a bracelet you can wear! Create something for yourself or for a loved one!

*Each person can create their own design or use design created by Felice.

MATERIALS:

Floss, Needles, and stitching manual are all provided by Felice Salmon & Level Up Lexington so all you gotta bring is your creative self !

For more information call  (877) 928-2337  or visit bluestallionbrewing.com

Blue Stallion Brewery 610 West Third, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Crafts
JJ18

