Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow

to

Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.

You can optionally enjoy brunch with the show.

For more information visit 859.428.8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com

Info

Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094
Comedy, Kids & Family
859-428-8085
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-07 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-07 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-07 10:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-14 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-14 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-14 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-14 10:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-21 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-21 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-21 10:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-28 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-28 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-28 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-05-28 10:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 ical