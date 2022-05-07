Brad Brown's Comedy Magic MatineeShow
Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094
Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.
You can optionally enjoy brunch with the show.
For more information visit 859.428.8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com
