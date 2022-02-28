Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show

to

Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.

You can optionally enjoy a meal with the show—dinner for the evening shows or brunch for the matinee performances.

For more information call 859-428-8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com

Info

Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094
Comedy, Kids & Family
859-428-8085
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show - 2022-02-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show - 2022-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show - 2022-02-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show - 2022-02-28 18:00:00 ical