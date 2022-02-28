Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show

× Expand Brad Brown Magical entertainer, Brad Brown

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.

You can optionally enjoy a meal with the show—dinner for the evening shows or brunch for the matinee performances.

For more information call 859-428-8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com