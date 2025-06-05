Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show
The Madison Venue 1404 N Main St., Williamstown, Kentucky 41097
Brad Brown
Amazed audience member helps with Brad Brown's magic performance
Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show
Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at The Madison Venue in Williamstown, Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate venue where every seat has a great view.
For more information call 859-428-8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com
Comedy, Kids & Family