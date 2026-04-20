× Expand Brad Brown Audience member laughing while assisting magician Brad Brown onstage

Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at The Madison Venue in Williamstown, Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate venue where every seat has a great view.

For more information call 859-428-8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com