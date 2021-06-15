Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show
to
Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094
×
Covenant Productions
Brad Brown performing magic at Barnwood Bravo
Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.
Ticket includes dinner as well as the show.
Info
Barnwood Bravo Theater 1107 Fashion Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41094
Comedy, Kids & Family