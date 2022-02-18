× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Brad Wenzel from CONAN, Bob & Tom, headlines Planet of the Tapes

Brad Wenzel from CONAN at Planet of the Tapes

Brad Wenzel is most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the Detroit comedy scene and now residing in Los Angeles, Brad has made 3 stand-up appearances on CONAN. Brad’s debut album Sweet Nothings was released on Jack White’s label, Third Man Records and can be heard on Sirius XM. Other credits include: first place at the Great American Comedy Festival, “New Faces” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, and Bob & Tom.

Featuring local favorite Dan Alten and hosted by Kyle McGlothlin!

Ages 21 + *PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13483/t/tickets