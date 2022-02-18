Brad Wenzel from CONAN at Planet of the Tapes

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Brad Wenzel is most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the Detroit comedy scene and now residing in Los Angeles, Brad has made 3 stand-up appearances on CONAN. Brad’s debut album Sweet Nothings was released on Jack White’s label, Third Man Records and can be heard on Sirius XM. Other credits include: first place at the Great American Comedy Festival, “New Faces” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, and Bob & Tom.

Featuring local favorite Dan Alten and hosted by Kyle McGlothlin!

Ages 21 + *PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13483/t/tickets

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
