Braille for the Sighted

Learn about Louis Braille’s tactile alphabet and practice writing on a braille slate and a braillewriter. Advanced students will learn more about braille contractions and whole word signs, as well as gain a better understanding of the code for music and math. Participants may attend one session, or both! Best for adults and children age 6 and up.

*Make reservations by noon, July 14

For more information or to register call 502-899-2213 or email KCarpenter@aph.org