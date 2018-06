Braille for the Sighted

Do you ever stare at those dots in an elevator and wonder how they can possibly mean words? In two hours, we can have you learn about simple braille and writing braille on a slate and stylus or a braillewriter. Best for adults and children age 6 and up.

Free Event; registration required

Call (502) 899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register

*Make reservations by July 13th

For more information call (502) 899-2213 or visit aph.org