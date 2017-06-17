Braille for the Sighted

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Braille for the Sighted

June 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. *Make reservations by noon, June 16

Learn about Louis Braille’s tactile alphabet and practice writing on a braille slate and a braillewriter. Advanced students will learn more about braille contractions and whole word signs, as well as how to write music and do math with braille. Participants may attend one session, or both! Best for adults and children age 6 and up.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email to KCarpenter@aph.org

