Brandy, Bourbon & Beer Tour

Join us for the Brandy, Bourbon & Beer Louisville tour. This behind the scenes experience offers a unique, in-depth visit of three of Louisville’s best distilleries and breweries,— a complete, unbridled spirit experience without even having to leave downtown Louisville.

The collective teams at Copper & Kings, Goodwood Brewing, and Evan Williams came together with their ample knowledge of Kentucky Spirits and beer, and their deeply rooted connections with the city of Louisville to create a tour that truly embraces what Louisville’s booming libations scene has to offer.

You will be transported around downtown Louisville in care-free leisure! From exclusive bourbon tastings, to a brandy old-fashioned cocktail, to beer aged in brandy and bourbon barrels, you’ll learn the differences between all three facilities and their products, along with the unique thread of Louisville that brought them all together. You’ll sample the award winning and top rated spirits and beers that make Louisville a game-changer in the adult beverage world!

