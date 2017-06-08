Brandy, Bourbon & Beer Tour

The collective teams at Copper & Kings, Goodwood Brewing, and Evan Williams came together with their ample knowledge of Kentucky Spirits and beer, and their deeply rooted connections with the city of Louisville to create a tour that truly embraces what Louisville’s booming libations scene has to offer.

You will be transported around downtown Louisville in care-free leisure! From exclusive bourbon tastings, to a brandy old-fashioned cocktail, to beer aged in brandy and bourbon barrels, you’ll learn the differences between all three facilities and their products, along with the unique thread of Louisville that brought them all together. You’ll sample the award winning and top rated spirits and beers that make Louisville a game-changer in the adult beverage world!

Lunch is included as well as a 25% discount offer at 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen after the tour.

For more information call 502-561-0267.