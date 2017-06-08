Brandy & Cigars in the Courtyard

Copper & Kings and J Shepherd host an evening of fine American Brandies paired with exclusive brandy cigars.

$20 entry includes a distillery tour, three half-ounce tastings of Copper & Kings' spirits, plus a Butchertown Blend cigar exclusively made by J Shepherd to enjoy in our beautiful outdoor courtyard.

Cocktails and food from the Butchertown Pie Co. available for purchase. 21+ only

For more information visit copperandkings.com