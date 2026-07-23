× Expand Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane

The Cincinnati Arts Association is presenting Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane - two NEA Jazz Masters in one not-to-be-missed concert event at the Aronoff Center's Procter and Gamble Hall on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 7:30 PM. September 2026 marks the centennial of John Coltrane's birth. To honor the enduring legacy of one of Jazz's most transcendent voices, music legends Branford Marsalis Quartet and Dianne Reeves will release a tribute album which revisits Coltrane's seminal 1963 collaboration with Johnny Hartman. Cincinnati is the second stop on their world tour to promote this album.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3746015-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746015-2?pid=11713

For more information call 5132547339.