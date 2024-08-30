× Expand Louisville Silent Disco It's Brat Summer, baby! Come out to Atrium Logan Street on 8/30 from 8-11 for a special Brat Silent Disco featuring the best of Charli XCX!

It's Brat Summer, and there's no better place to party through a breakdown than our Brat Silent Disco! Come out to Atrium Logan Street on August 30th from 8-11. DJ Pickle Queen IS brat, and he's taking over one channel (the green one, duh) to bring the best Hyper Pop bangers from Charli XCX, Sofi Tucker, Kesha, Kim Petras, SOPHIE, 100 Gecs, COBRAH, and more! Our other two channels will feature hip hop and party faves. Messy hair, smudged makeup, and strappy white tops encouraged! See you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/76820-brat-silent-disco-at-atrium-logan-street