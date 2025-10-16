Brats & Brews at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Brats & Brews at Murrini Café

Chef Lindley is preparing a menu featuring craft beers and a variety of brats, including vegan options, for our first Brats & Brews in our Art Park!

Enjoy time with family and friends under the stars as Murrini stays open late! 5-8 pm.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink
859-236-4054
to
Google Calendar - Brats & Brews at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brats & Brews at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brats & Brews at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brats & Brews at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-16 17:00:00 ical