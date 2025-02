× Expand Spotlight Break a Leg 5K

Break a Leg 5K Run/Walk

Join us for the 3rd Annual Break A Leg 5K on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 9:00am at Berea Community Park/Trail as we raise funds to support the Spotlight Acting School.

RACE FEATURES

Scenic race through Berea Community Park and the Berea City Trail on paved trail surfaces

Commemorative race T-shirts (While supplies last)

Free race photos

Awards for the Top 5 Male/Female Overall finishers

Costume contest--Prize for the Most Creative Costume!!

Finish Line Dance Contest--Show us your best dance moves as you cross the finish line. Prize for the most unique and fun dance!

Form a Social Team to expand your race experience -- Prize for the largest team!

5K run/walk, 1 mile walk and virtual options

Music, food, fun and fellowship!

Our race benefits Spotlight Acting School.

Spotlight Acting School is a theatre school for children from ages 4 to 18. Our purpose is to provide a creative environment for children who want to learn about performing on stage and to foster a life-long appreciation for the arts. The classes are designed not only to expose children to the various aspects of the theatre but also to teach them how to be comfortable in front of an audience which is a valuable skill for a lifetime. Spotlight Acting School has a standing tradition and goal to turn no student away regardless of the ability to pay tuition. In addition Spotlight Acting School is dedicated to the inclusion of children with various physical and mental disabilities to share in the opportunity to participate in the performing arts. All children are taught to work together and support each other in producing each performance.

PACKET PICKUP --- Our packet pickup will be on race day (Sunday, May 5th) from 8:00-9:00am at the Berea Community Park. There is no advanced day packet pickup for this race.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit racerise.com/race/KY/Berea/BreakALeg5KBerea