"Breakfast with Bernie the Bear"

to Google Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

"Breakfast with Bernie the Bear"

Enjoy a great breakfast in the company of Bernheim’s own black bear, Bernie. Dine on his favorite “bear” pancakes, complete with fruit for decoration and sausage or bacon, along with juice and chocolate milk.  Breakfast will be between 9 and 11 a.m.

The Bear’s Den Holiday Bazaar runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., where kids can do their holiday shopping for their teachers, friends and family. Everything in the Bear’s Den will be under $10.

Breakfast is $10 per person and seating is limited, so be sure to make your reservation soon! Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the event by calling (502) 955-8512.

This event will take place at the Visitor Center. With the exception of Bernheim's weekend fee of $5 per vehicle.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Breakfast with Bernie the Bear" - 2018-12-08 09:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Wednesday

November 28, 2018

Thursday

November 29, 2018

Friday

November 30, 2018

Saturday

December 1, 2018

Sunday

December 2, 2018

Monday

December 3, 2018

Submit Yours