"Breakfast with Bernie the Bear"

Enjoy a great breakfast in the company of Bernheim’s own black bear, Bernie. Dine on his favorite “bear” pancakes, complete with fruit for decoration and sausage or bacon, along with juice and chocolate milk. Breakfast will be between 9 and 11 a.m.

The Bear’s Den Holiday Bazaar runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., where kids can do their holiday shopping for their teachers, friends and family. Everything in the Bear’s Den will be under $10.

Breakfast is $10 per person and seating is limited, so be sure to make your reservation soon! Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the event by calling (502) 955-8512.

This event will take place at the Visitor Center. With the exception of Bernheim's weekend fee of $5 per vehicle.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org