Breakfast with the Grinch
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Breakfast with the Grinch
Breakfast with the Grinch
Suggested donation: $3 per person.
Visit stations throughout the Oldham County History Center campus in La Grange and meet characters from your favorite holiday stories.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday