Breakfast with the Grinch

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Breakfast with the Grinch

Suggested donation: $3 per person.

Visit stations throughout the Oldham County History Center campus in La Grange and meet characters from your favorite holiday stories.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Breakfast with the Grinch - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Breakfast with the Grinch - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Breakfast with the Grinch - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Breakfast with the Grinch - 2025-12-06 09:00:00 ical