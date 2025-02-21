Breakfast with Santa & Elves

Receptions Event Centers Fairfield 5975 Boymel Drive , Fairfield, Ohio 45014

Celebrate the Holidays with everyone’s favorite characters! Treat your youngster to a magical Breakfast with Santa and Elves at Receptions Event Centers Fairfield this holiday season. Make your youngster’s dreams come true. During this experience, they'll meet Santa and sing songs with the Elves during breakfast. Watch their excitement when they get to sing and dance or get their picture taken with Jolly Ole Saint Nick. All tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information call 8597462700 or visit receptionsinc.com

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
5138604100
