Breakfast with the Grinch at Oldham County History Center

The Grinch is looking forward to our annual Breakfast with the Grinch event at the Oldham County History Center!!! Adapting our annual favorite Breakfast with the Grinch, visitors will walk through the Oldham County History Center campus and stop at 8 different stations for treats, crafts, and visits with characters from Grinchville, The Grinch, Elsa and Anna Snow Queens and Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Price of admission: $3 per person or a new, unwrapped toy per family, that will go to Highpoint Charitable Services in LaGrange.

Families will be walking thru the campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oldham County History Center. Enter the walk-thru at the main entrance to the Oldham County History Center on Second Street, across from the courthouse square.

Special thanks to the LaGrange City Police for helping with this event and private donations and our volunteers to make this event possible! Last year we collected over 500 toys for our children in the local area.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org