Join the Berea College community for a four-day celebration of the opening of the The Janis Ian Archives at Berea College.

Breaking Silence: The Janis Ian Archives Experience

Breaking Silence: The Janis Ian Archives Experience will be held October 17-20 at Berea College. The four-day event celebrates the opening of The Janis Ian Archives at Berea College, an exceptional resource for music history research, offering a unique glimpse into the life, publishing, and recordings of multiple Grammy Award-winner and writer Janis Ian.

Featured events include a dedication and ribbon-cutting for the archive; guided archive tours; masterclasses with poet Jane Hirshfield and photographer Peter Cunningham; a carillon concert on the lawn; and a private screening for a yet-to-be-released Janis Ian documentary by director Varda Bar-Kar. The four-day celebration culminates with a Janis Ian Tribute Concert in historic Phelps Stokes Chapel featuring Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and East Tennessean, Amythyst Kiah; award-winning Irish folk singer and songwriter, Aoife Scott; genre-shifting vintage sounding songcrafter, Melissa Carper; traditional sounds blended with grit from Kentuckians S.G. Goodman and Berea College alumna Senora May '13; and the Berea College Department of Music. Silas House, Poet Laureate of Kentucky and Berea College professor, will be the evening’s emcee.

For more information call 859-985-3912 or visit berea.edu/janisian