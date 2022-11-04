Breeders' Cup at Keeneland

Forty years ago the visionary John Gaines hatched a plan. His idea was to create a year-end culminating championship for horse racing. An event where horses from across the world could meet to settle the age old question, "who’s the best?". An event that celebrated the best of the sport, put it on a national platform and helped to build the market for racing and breeding. His vision? The Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

