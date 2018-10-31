Breeders' Cup Experience

Join Taylor Made Farm for a special look into the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and learn what it takes to make a Champion! Since inception in 1976, Taylor Made Farm has raised or sold 19 Breeders’ Cup winners to date including ‘Grand Slam’ winner American Pharoah!

During your experience you’ll enjoy a parade from two Breeders’ Cup contenders, Not This Time and Midnights Storm who both reside as stallions at Taylor Made! While at the Stallion Complex, you’ll also visit the grave stone of Champion Stallion, Unbridled’s Song who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in 1995. You’ll then make your way through the tree lined farm roads to our nursery division where you’ll have a meet and greet with 2005 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner, Folklore! Your tour will be paired with lunch from Daddy Joe’s Bar and Grill, our on-site restaurant. Daddy Joe’s is only 2 years old, but the name carries much more history! Mr. Joseph Taylor, our founder, was loving referred to by many as Daddy Joe. Not only did Mr. Taylor literally write the book on raising and breeding thoroughbred racehorses, he also worked as the farm manager for John Gaines, the founder of Breeders’ Cup, at Gainsway Farm for many years. He was a great influence to his four son’s and instilled the knowledge needed to start Taylor Made Farm! Before or after your experience, you’ll have the opportunity for Breeders’ Cup themed photo op’s with our farm mascot, Kentucky “Tucky” Chrome, and time to browse the Taylor Made Shop full of gifts (and official Breeders’ Cup apparel! ) geared towards the equestrian!

Reservations required.

For more information call (859) 963-1004 or visit visithorsecountry.com