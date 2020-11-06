Breeders' Cup World Championship
to
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Breeders' Cup World Championship at Keeneland
The Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international events,will take place at Keeneland Race Course on November 6-7.
Known as the richest two days in sports, the Breeders’ Cup with millions paid out in purses and awards over the entire weekend.
For more information visit keeneland.com
Leisure & Recreation, Sports