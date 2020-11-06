Breeders' Cup World Championship

to

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Breeders' Cup World Championship at Keeneland

The Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international events,will take place at  Keeneland Race Course on November 6-7. 

Known as the richest two days in sports, the Breeders’ Cup with millions paid out in purses and awards over the entire weekend.

 For more information visit keeneland.com

Info

Leisure & Recreation, Sports
800-722-3287
to
