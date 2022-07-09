Brent Seaton- Acoustic @ Duggers

Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Brent Seaton- Acoustic @ Duggers

Brent Seaton of Whiskey Alibi will be performing a live acoustic set at Duggers Bar & Grill on July 9th from 8-11pm!

For more information, please call 270.245.6016 or visit on Facebook: Duggers Bar and Grill

270.245.6016
