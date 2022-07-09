Brent Seaton- Acoustic @ Duggers
to
Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Brent Seaton
Brent Seaton
Brent Seaton- Acoustic @ Duggers
Brent Seaton of Whiskey Alibi will be performing a live acoustic set at Duggers Bar & Grill on July 9th from 8-11pm!
For more information, please call 270.245.6016 or visit on Facebook: Duggers Bar and Grill
Info
Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation