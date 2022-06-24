× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Brent Terhune (Bob & Tom, Truck Rantz) at Planet of the Tapes!

Characters, voices, one liners, and time-tested monologues-comedian Brent Terhune is the embodiment of all these things and more. Not many comics can pull off Brent’s laid-back style of comedy and still remain just as absurd and funny, but equally relevant and relatable at the same time. Currently, Brent is a writer for the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show (he’s been on the show, too) and he’s the creator, writer, and illustrator of the Uncle Frank comic strip.

With Holly Lynea and Jeff Toy!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18396/t/tickets