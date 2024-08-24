Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, Too! (Louisville Zoo)

Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, Too! fundraising event will features an all-inclusive, VIP guest experience for everyone. Attendees can expect plenty of delectable catered food, delicious beverage tastings, animal encounters, special engagements with zookeeper staff, and special late-night food bites. They will also enjoy live music, oversized lawn games, and a silent disco in the Zoo’s shaded Islands habitat area alongside orangutans, tigers and more!

Unlike any other beer, food and wine tasting fundraiser in town, Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, Too! offers the exclusive opportunity to celebrate wildlife and join like-minded adults who share a passion for animals — and food, beer and wine, too! — to raise funds for the advancement of special Zoo projects and initiatives that support species conservation and education.

Ticket Prices

• $125 (Regular)

• $100 (Early Bird Price – Limited number available!)

A percentage of every event admission ticket is tax deductible and will be noted on ticket confirmation emails. Event attendees must be age 21+.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/2024-brew-at-the-zoo-with-wine-and-food-too/