Rev up your engines and get ready for a fun fall ride through Oldham County! The Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce and Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions have joined forces to host a Brews & Bikes Poker Run through Oldham County on Saturday, October 9 beginning at 11 a.m. to benefit the funding of the life-size Dr. Bruce Heilman Road Warrior Statue on the Oldham County History Center campus in La Grange, KY. Participants will visit top attractions in the county by way of winding, scenic country roads, collecting poker chips along the way, all to benefit a great cause.

The Poker Run route will begin at Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, then head to the Hwy. 146 exit off of Gene Snyder where the first stop will be the Kentucky Artisan Distillery. From there, riders will meander back roads down Hwy. 329 to Hwy. 42, visiting Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and making a detour to Knock on Wood in Westport. The route will return to Hwy. 42 then go up Hwy. 53 to Hwy. 146 where riders can visit the Oldham County History Center in La Grange to make donations and “hop on with Bruce” and take photos of the lif-size Road Warrior sculpture. The route will continue on Hwy. 146 with a stop in Crestwood at Open Range Sports. The final destination will be 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for awards, dinner and more fun.

Pre-registration is required. Check in will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Mercedes-Benz of Louisville. Cost is $35 per person, which gets you a swag bag, T-shirt, dinner and 1 raffle ticket. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Kickstand up at 12 noon and all riders must be at the final stop, 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, by 4 p.m. At this stop, chips will be turned in for a hand of 7 card stud. Dinner and awards follow at 4:30 p.m.

Register at www.ProspectAreaChamber.org. For more information contact Kim Buckler Hydes at Director@TourOldham.com or (502) 222-0056/(502) 817-6043 or Kathy Jacobs at Kathy@ProspectAreaChamber.org or (502) 228-7493.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org