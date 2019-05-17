Brews, Boots & Beats 2019

Fasig Tipton 2400 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

This year’s event features a live concert performance, heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by award-winning Chef Ouita Michel and her team, beer, cocktails and more, bringing together guests of all ages to enjoy a night of music, dancing and fun!

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/brews-boots-beats-2019-for-kvc-kentucky-tickets-59594153718

For more information visit kentucky.kvc.org 

