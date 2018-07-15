BreyerFest 5K

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The race includes commemorative T-shirts, chip timing, overall and age group awards, post race snacks, cool Breyer door prizes, and new for this year, finisher medals for the 5K participants!

There will also be an untimed 1 mile fun run/walk for those not interested in the full 5K (3.1 mile) distance.

If you can't make the race but want to support the cause you can register as a Virtual Runner/Walker and you will get a commemorative race T-shirt and finisher medal.

Strollers and dogs on fixed length leashes are permitted.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms.

For more information call 800-413-3348 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Breyerfest5KRunWalk

