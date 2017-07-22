Brice Long & Friends Benefit Concert

James E Bruce Convention Center 303 Conference Center Dr. , Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Brice Long & Friends Benefit Concert

Back2Back Foundation annual concert fundraiser featuring Brice Long and songwriters friends, Kent Blazy (If Tomorrow Never Comes, Ain't Goin Down Til The Sun Comes Up) & Don Sampson (Waitin On A Woman, Midnight In Montgomery) With special guest east Kentucky native, Josh Martin. All proceeds benefit families in Christian, Trigg & Todd Counties. Back to Back is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization.

$10 - tickets available in Hopkinsville at The Woodshed, Calhoun's Pool Hearth & Patio, Creations by Tammy, Statons Art & Framing, Herb Hays Furniture, Cayce's Pharmacy, Gracious Me, H&R Agri Power. And in Cadiz at Hancocks Market, WKDZ or at the door day of the show.

For more information visit back2backfoundation.org

James E Bruce Convention Center 303 Conference Center Dr. , Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
