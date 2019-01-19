BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention

Kentucky International Convention Center 221 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Louisville, the ultimate LEGO lover's paradise. In 2019, we are at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville!

Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, specials guests to meet, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.

For more information visit brickuniverse.com/louisville

