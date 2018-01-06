BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention

Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Louisville, the ultimate LEGO lover's paradise that will take over the Kentucky Exposition Center on January 6 and 7, 2018.

Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, specials guests to meet, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.

For  more information visit brickuniverse.com/louisville

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
